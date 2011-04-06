StorerTV to Debut Workflow Management Tools at NAB



Celebrating 25 years, StorerTV will introduce the CentriX system, a cost effective workflow engine at the NAB Show. The company will also showcase the new QuantiX, which ties media to contract rights.



CentriX integrates with any open system in the organization, acting as the glue that ties each task of each process completed by a person or technical asset together. CentriX also incorporates Web-based dashboards that can be customized to display the status of any automated processes across the entire operation. Dashboard modules can include analysis reports, work queues, specific task alerts, forms and data profiles.



StorerTV will also display QuantiX, a secure, Web-based metadata and library management system at the show. It simplifies the organization and tracking, automation, transcode, production and back-office systems. Along with managing digital assets, physical assets—like tapes or storage devices—can be tracked through a unique barcode identifier.



StorerTV will be at Booth N329.



