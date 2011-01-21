Stanford Research Systems PERF10 offers stable atomic clock performance for studio

Stanford Research Systems has introduced the PERF10, a stable 10MHz Rubidium Atomic Audio Clock for studio and high-end audio applications.

The PERF10 offers eight 75W outputs with .05 ppb accuracy, 5ppb aging over 10 years and low phase noise (less than -150dBc/Hz at 10kHz and less than -135dBc/Hz at 10Hz). An optional 12VDC power supply input ensures fail-safe operation.