S&T TSMonitor integrates with FourthWall Media's EBIFT User Agent

Strategy & Technology (S&T) showcased how its TSMonitor works with FourthWall Media's enhanced TV (ETV) applications for the EBIFT platform at the Cable Show 2010.

S&T's TSMonitor is a scalable ETV application monitoring tool that has been integrated with FourthWall Media's EBIF User Agent and application development environment.

The TSMonitor tool monitors broadcast interactive applications and closed-captioning/subtitles to help ensure their delivery. TSMonitor is designed for use by broadcasters or playout centers wherever there is a need to monitor broadcast interactive applications, closed-captioning or subtitles, and other ancillary components within a transport stream.