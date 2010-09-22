SSL DV shows Gravity integration with Snell's Morpheus at IBC2010

SSL DV featured the integration of the Snell Morpheus automation and media management system with its Gravity MAM system at IBC2010. This integration facilitates the automation of on-air playout of media assets for the Gravity system.

Morpheus features Snell’s Media Ball system, which manages everything from simple server playout to complex channels where schedules are changing regularly. The Gravity metadata publisher was created to notify the Morpheus automation that new media was created, changed or deleted on the Gravity system. Because the playout is time code-based, Morpheus can trigger other events such as a graphic synchronized with the main playout within Gravity.

