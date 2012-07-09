SSL C10 HD Completes HD Transition for KNPB

RENO, NEV.: A Solid State Logic C10 HD Compact Broadcast Console, is driving the audio in the new HD facilities for Channel 5 Public Broadcasting, the vendor said. In addition to local and PBS programming, the station is the only fixed uplink facility in the northern Nevada area producing spot uplinks for the national news and business facilities, such as CNN, MSNBC, CNBC, Bloomberg and Fox News.



The KNPB production studio, located on the Reno campus of the University of Nevada, is a single-studio operation consisting of a master control, video control and audio control servicing a 4,500-square-foot studio space and announcer booth. While the station runs independently from the University, students have access to the facilities to produce internal educational shows.



KNPB purchased the new C-Play and Dialogue Automix options for the C10. C-Play is a functional spot and music playout system embedded within the console. Dialogue Automix automates the process of riding the faders in a talk or news show.