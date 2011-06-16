SRG SSR chooses Harmonic encoders for HD DVB-S upgrade

Swiss electronic media organization SRG SSR has selected a combination of Harmonic's multifunction video encoders, stream processing solutions and management tools to power its new HDTV services.

The Harmonic solutions deployed for the new DVB-S system provide the video quality, bandwidth efficiencies and flexibility to enable SRG SSR to begin its migration to HD, while continuing to provide legacy channels until the transition is complete.

Electra 8000 encoders provide SGR SSR with SD and HD, MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC encoding, as well as integrated statistical multiplexing. The Electra 8000's unique architecture, featuring up to four channels in a single rack unit, reduces operational costs for SGR SSR with its high density and power efficiency.

SRG SSR is using Harmonic's ProStream 1000 stream processing platform for bulk scrambling and NMX Digital Service Manager for easy configuration, control and monitoring of Harmonic and third-party video network elements.