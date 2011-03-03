SPX Communication to unveil low-power, mobile antenna systems at NAB Show

SPX Communication Technology will be highlighting several new low-power systems designed to reduce costs for broadcasters while increasing reliability at the 2011 NAB Show, April 11-14 in Las Vegas.

For mobile broadcast applications, in addition to filling gaps in existing networks, the new DLP-V antenna features an average power rating of 1.6kW with a 70/30 horizontal/vertical power split.

Designed to provide broadcasters with a low weight- and wind-load system, the DLP-V features an eight-bay single module design. The antenna provides a low-profile slot cover for protection from environmental wear and tear.

The new TLP-BB is a side-mounted, lower power UHF antenna capable of covering significant bandwidth at a minimal cost. Well suited for NTSC and DTV broadcasters, the antenna offers a wide 60MHz bandwidth for 10 channels and a 2.0-degree standard beam tilt.

See SPX Communications Technology at 2011 NAB Show booth C2222.