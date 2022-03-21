Spectrum Enterprise Launches Enterprise Network Edge Solution

STAMFORD, Conn.—Charter’s Spectrum Enterprise unit has launched Enterprise Network Edge (ENE), a new solution designed to help businesses simplify the management and migration of complex, larger-scale networks.

"Organizations require a reliable, secure and high-performance network in order to support demanding software applications," said Bob Schroeder, vice president of enterprise data product management at Spectrum Enterprise. "Enterprise Network Edge provides the support, flexibility, security and efficiencies that cloud-first and large-scale clients need to ensure effective digital experiences while moving to hybrid network architectures and distributed operating models across locations, clouds and users."

ENE offers advanced security and SD-WAN capabilities along with a portfolio of connectivity options and co-management capabilities through a cloud-based portal, the Spectrum Enterprise unit explained.

The solution, which is designed to meet the needs of enterprises as they digitize, uses Fortinet Security-driven Networking technologies, including Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, to converge networking and security to uniquely deliver integrated and secure WAN and LAN services.

Enterprise Network Edge provides IT teams with the capabilities to manage their current network infrastructure while also allowing them to modernize and digitize at their own pace. The ENE solution supports hybrid WAN configurations across various locations that may include a mix of legacy WAN and new SD-WAN infrastructure, offering a great deal of flexibility.

Other key benefits include: