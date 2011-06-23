Soundcraft expands digital console range with Si Compact 32

Already a success worldwide with its Si Compact 24 and 16 models, the Harman Soundcraft Si Compact range expands with the release of the Si Compact 32. With 32 recallable mic preamps plus four stereo returns, the new Soundcraft model is capable of delivering 40 inputs to mix, while maintaining the no-compromise power-packed DSP functionality and layer-free analog feel of its smaller brothers.

The Si Compact 32 features 14 main busses (all with dynamics, delays and BSS graphic EQs), four matrix buses, four dedicated FX buses, four full-time Lexicon effects engines and a range of option cards to interface with other systems such as Aviom, CobraNet, AES/EBU and MADI. All Si Compact models can connect via MADI to the new compact stagebox, adding remote connectivity to the value equation.

“This very cost-effective, powerful mixer will be a natural choice for larger install or medium tour sound and house of worship systems,” said Soundcraft Studer’s marketing director, Keith Watson.