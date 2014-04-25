Sound Devices Recorders Now Shipping

REEDSBURG, WIS.—Sound Devices announced its Pix 270i, 250i and 970 are now shipping. These rack-mounted products are now available through the Sound Devices network of authorized resellers and distributors.



Pix 270i and Pix 250i replace tape- and disc-based video decks and address a range of multiple-source video productions, including studio applications, live sports and events and mobile production. The units record edit-ready Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD files and allow simultaneous multiple-drive recording, with redundancy and backup capabilities (four drives for Pix 270i and two drives for Pix 250i). Additionally, file transfer and machine control is available over gigabit Ethernet. Their audio capabilities include 64 channels of both MADI audio and Dante audio-over-Ethernet for Pix 270i, and Pix 250i’s 16 tracks of audio, make each unit a comprehensive, cost-effective replacement for complex video servers and an effective tool for high-performance video production.



Sound Devices 970 is the company’s first dedicated audio-only rack-mounted recorder, which has 64 channels of recording from Dante and MADI sources. The half-rack, 2U device records 64 channels of monophonic or polyphonic 24-bit WAV files from any of its 144 available inputs. Inputs available include 64 channels of Ethernet-based Dante, 64 channels of optical or coaxial MADI, eight channels of line-level analog and eight channels of AES digital.



Any input can be assigned to any track. In addition, 32-track recording at 96 kHz is supported. The 970 records to any of four attached drives, which include two front-panel drive bays and two rear-panel e-SATA connected drives. Material can be recorded to multiple drives simultaneously or sequentially. This eliminates time-consuming post-record copying and allows for continuous long-form, high-track count recordings.

