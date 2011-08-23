Sound Devices Plans to Turn IBC Spotlight on New Audio Mixer



AMSTERDAM—Sound Devices plans to use the IBC Show as a platform for rolling out its newest portable audio mixing product, the MixPre-D. The new unit was designed for news, sports, magazine show, documentaries, and similar field production tasks. It features two studio-grade mic/line-switchable inputs that are equipped with high-pass filters, limiting and phantom power. The mixer includes an internal tone oscillator, slate microphone, return monitoring, headphone output, and provision for powering from either external 5 to 18 Volt sources, or two self-contained AA cells.



The MixPre-D also offers several analog output options including balanced XLRs with switchable mic/line levels, a dedicated consumer microphone level output available on a TA3 connector for feeding DSLRs, and a separate aux level output available via a 3.5 mm connector. In addition, balanced digital audio is also available.



