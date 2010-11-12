Sound Devices develops USBPre2 interface
Last week at the AES convention in San Francisco, Sound Devices introduced its USBPre 2, an all-new version of its USBPre computer audio interface.
The two-channel USBPre 2 offers audio professionals a powerful, yet easy-to-use, portable interface to interconnect audio sources to Mac OS and Windows computers over USB. Featuring an entirely updated electronic design, it uses the same extended-bandwidth, low-noise microphone preamplifiers and digital converters as Sound Devices 7-Series digital recorders.
The USBPre 2, which is shipping now, is ideal for a broad range of applications, including voice-over recording, reference playback and monitoring, and test and measurement. The class-compliant, plug-and-play device accepts mic level, line level, consumer line level and SPDIF digital (coaxial or TOSLINK) inputs.
Its microphone preamplifiers have selectable analog limiters, high-pass filters, 48V phantom power and high-resolution LED meters. Because the USBPre 2 draws its power solely from the computer’s USB port, no additional power source is required.
Sound Devices designed the USBPre 2 for both reference quality input and output. Its balanced XLR outputs offer rejection to interference and are switch-selectable between mic or line level. Additionally, a consumer RCA-type output is available for connection to unbalanced inputs. Its headphone amplifier easily drives full-sized headphones with extensive gain.
In its stand-alone mode, the USBPre 2 functions as a two-channel microphone preamplifier with analog, digital and headphone outputs. Stand-alone mode is perfect for applications that require an easy-to-use, quality microphone preamplifier. The device features a built-in high-resolution LED level meter.
The device is an ideal audio interface for Avid, Apple Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere Pro editing systems.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox