Sorenson Media Squeeze 7 accelerates encoding with CUDA

Sorenson Media has launched Squeeze 7, a major upgrade of the company’s video-encoding application. Among its key new features are GPU acceleration, adaptive bit rate encoding and myriad new I/O formats.

By using GPUs such as NVIDIA Quadro, Sorenson Squeeze 7 delivers significantly faster encoding times. The software is optimized for acceleration with NVIDIA CUDA.

Version 7 adds support for Flash, Apple ProRes and MPEG TS input formats. New output formats available include WebM and MPEG TS with H.264 and Dolby AC3 for broadcasters, DVB for cable/satellite/terrestrial TV, and digital signage-specific formats.