Sony unveils new adapter for digital wireless

Sony is expanding its line of digital wireless technology with a new adapter, model DWA-F01D, for standalone or mixer bag use of the DWR-S01D digital wireless slot-in receiver. The new adapter supports battery powering of the receiver using Sony InfoLITHIUM L series batteries, and offers users flexibility in portable wireless receiver applications, including stand-alone use, V-mounting onto a camera or direct slot-in use with Sony XDCAM cameras that support a digital wireless slot. The adapter can also be used with a new companion soft case, the LCS-F01D, which includes a V-mount plate and shoulder strap.

The DWA-F01D supports AES-3 digital audio output (BNC x 1), balanced mic level analog output (XLR x2) and unbalanced mic level analog output (Stereo Mini x 1). The adapter includes a digital audio word clock input (BNC x 1) for synchronizing the DWR-S01D digital receiver with other digital audio equipment. The DWA-F01D can be powered by InfoLITHIUM L series batteries or from external 12V power (Hirose 4-pin and DC In jack). The adapter includes a short Hirose 4-pin external power cable.

“The addition of this new adapter significantly enhances our wireless product line,” said Karl Kussmaul, senior product manager for professional audio, Sony Electronics. “The new case complements the adapter perfectly, providing protection for the adapter and DWR-S01D receiver while maintaining easy access to connectors and battery.”

The Sony DWA-F01D wireless adapter and LCS-F01D softcase are available now.