Sony to Begin Venice Shipments

TOKYO—Sony’s Venice, its next-generation CineAlta motion picture camera, begins shipping to customers this month.

As previously announced, the camera will include support for Full-Frame 24x36mm recording. Now, continuing its approach of incorporating customer feedback into the camera’s development, Sony is announcing several new capabilities including a “Dual Base ISO” mode. With 15+ stops of exposure latitude, Venice will support an additional High Base ISO of 2500 utilizing the sensor’s unique physical attributes.

This new capability is a result of requests to increase exposure indexes at higher ISOs for night exteriors, dark interiors, working with slower lenses or where content needs to be graded in HDR while maintaining the maximum shadow details.

An added benefit, unique to Venice, is its built-in eight-step optical ND filter servo mechanism. This can emulate different ISO operating points when in High Base ISO 2500 and also maintains the low levels of noise characteristics of the Venice sensor. This new flexibility expands the range of creative possibilities for production professionals.

Venice also features new color science designed to deliver a soft tonal film look, with shadows and mid-tones having a natural response and the highlights preserving the dynamic range.

This story first appeared on TVT's sister publication TVB Europe.