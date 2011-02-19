Sony migrates monitor line to OLED technology

After moving away from CRT and LCD technology, Sony has introduced a new line of professional “reference-grade” monitors that include OLED displays. The new BVM-E Series, initially available in 25in and 17in sizes, incorporate a new signal-processing engine and imaging capabilities that give digital production professionals a replacement for CRT in critical evaluation applications.

The new monitors include several new features specifically designed for professional master monitoring. For example, they deliver full-HD resolution OLED panels with 10-bit drivers using a newly developed Sony professional display engine. The OLED processor is designed to bring out the full performance of a master monitor, producing deep blacks with high dynamic range, blur-free motion, wide color gamut and accurate picture reproduction.

The new TriMaster EL lineup is refined with its new electro-luminescence (EL) displays, expanding the capabilities of Sony’s TriMaster technology. This maximizes the full performance capabilities of professional flat-panel displays to deliver higher levels of color accuracy and color reproduction, precision imaging and consistent picture quality.

The BVM-E series also features the advantages of OLED display with Sony’s Super Top Emission technology. The result is high light efficiency, high color purity, high contrast and high reliability.

Standard inputs include 3G/HD/SD-SDI, HDMI and a DisplayPort input. Four slots are also available with a choice of six BKM input boards. Other features include HD frame capture, pixel zoom and effects including side by side, butterfly, wipe and blending. Finally, the monitors’ OLED technology is environmentally friendly, with less power consumption, lower weight and no environmental pollutants produced.

The BVM-E250 will deliver mid-April, and the BVM-E170 will be available in June.