Sony Launches Low-Cost Pro HD Camcorder

PARK RIDGE, N.J., — Sony’s HXR-NX100 expands its line of professional compact camcorders that deliver the benefits of a 1.0-inch type sensor. The new model delivers high resolution, low-light performance and accurate color reproduction, and its ease of use and diverse features fit a range of professional applications, from web content creation and student filmmaking to corporate, documentary and event production.

Sony HXR-NX100

“This new camcorder is a great choice for professionals who need a flexible and high-performance compact camcorder, or pro-sumers looking to step up to an easy-to-use pro model,” said Jeanne Lewis, marketing manager, professional digital imaging, Sony Electronics. “With its 1.0-inch type sensor, the HXR-NX100 outperforms many competitive three-chip offerings.”

The new camcorder joins Sony’s PXW-X70 in a growing line of professional compact models with a 1.0-inch type sensor. The HXR-NX100 features a 1.0-inch Exmor R back-illuminated CMOS sensor with 20 megapixels. The sensor, which is approximately the same size as a Super 16mm film frame, delivers high resolution and low noise even in low-light conditions. It also enables the greater depth-of-field control required in demanding shooting requirements.

High picture quality is further ensured by a fixed Sony G lens, offering 12x optical zoom from a 29mm angle of view at wide end that can be increased to 24x with Sony’s By Pixel Super Resolution Technology. Zoom performance can double by up to 48x at any point using a Digital Extender. These features are complemented by a built-in four-step ND filter to control exposure in bright scenes.

The HXR-NX100 has an ergonomic, lightweight design. Three independent manual lens rings give easy access to zoom, focus and iris functions. The camcorder’s connectivity options include HDMI, Multi/Micro USB, XLR terminals, composite (BNC) and a Multi Interface (MI) shoe for use with a wide range of accessories without the need for cables, such as Sony’s HVL-LBPC video light and the UWP-D wireless microphone series.

The HXR-NX100 records in AVCHD, DV and XAVC S 50 Mbps, giving shooters greater production flexibility. The HXR-NX100 records to SD memory cards, and has dual media slots to record onto two memory cards either simultaneously or via a relay mode, where recording automatically switches when the first card is full.

KEY FEATURES:

1.0-inch type Exmor R CMOS Sensor and Sony G lens

Three independent manual lens rings, built-in four-step ND filter, 0.24-inch 1,550K dots EVF and 3.5-inch 1,550K dot LCD for easy monitoring, and a wide variety of professional interfaces, including HDMI, Multi/Micro USB, XLR terminals, REMOTE, composite (BNC) and Multi Interface (MI) shoe

Multiple recording format capabilities

Dual media slots for recording flexibility

The HXR-NX100 camcorder is planned to be available in October 2015.