Sony Debuts 4K HDR TV Line

LAS VEGAS—Sony is kicking off the new year by unveiling its newest lineup of 4K/UHD TVs, all of which are HDR compatible. The XBR-X930D/XBR-X940D and the XBR-X850D, in addition to supporting HDR picture quality, features backlighting technologies and an ultra-thin design.

XBR-X930D

The XBR-X930D 4K HDR LCD TV comes in 55-inch and 65-inch models, while the XBR-X940D is a 75-inch model. All models feature X-tended Dynamic Range PRO to adjusting backlight levels with a unique algorithm; expanded color with TRILUMINOS Display; 4K X-Reality PRO for increased detail for TV broadcasting, DVD, Blu-ray, Internet video and digital still photos; 4K Processor X1 to improve color accuracy, contrast and clarity; supports Google Android TV; voice search and voice command via the remote; and Sony’s Content Bar. Only the XBR-X903D features the new Slim Backlight Drive technology, which uses a grid array local dimming backlighting structure to distribute the backlight source to specific screen zones.

The XBR-X850D series includes 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch models. It features all of the same technology as the XBR-X930D and XBR-940D models except for the Slim Backlight Drive technology and X-tended Dynamic Range PRO. The XBR-X850D TV series and up will feature the Consumer Technology Association’s “4K HDR Ultra HD” logo, meeting the definition for HDR set by the CTA. All three TVs will be available in the early part of 2016.

In addition, Sony announced a new streaming app from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, ULTRA. Set to be launched later in 2016, ULTRA will allow users to purchase and stream 4K HDR movies and TV shows—both new and classic titles from Sony’s library—directly onto Sony 4K HDR TVs.

Sony unveiled this and its new TVs and CES 2016, which is running from Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas, and is just one example of how HDR is being showcased at the conference.