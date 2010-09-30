Sony Creative Software unveils Vegas Pro Production Assistant 2

Sony Creative Software has unveiled the Vegas Pro Production Assistant 2 software plug-in designed to complement Sony's Vegas Pro 10 and Vegas Pro 9 nonlinear editing software.

The new plug-in expands the capabilities of Vegas Pro to expedite common repetitive production procedures and make editing more efficient. It offers additional batch-processing tools, a hands-free media card process and numerous workflow enhancements, such as auto trim and lower-third management, to increase pipeline efficiency for broadcast and creative video editing professionals.

Using the hands-free media card workflow, editors can automate the import, edit and render process using custom templates and rely on the software to automate final output delivery. The workflow allows a project to be completely hands-free from card insertion to project delivery.