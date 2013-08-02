Sonnet Technologies unveils USB 3.0-to-GigE adapter

Sonnet Technologies has introduced the compact Presto Gigabit USB 3.0, a USB 3.0-to-GigE adapter.

The Presto adapter provides users with a simple way to add GigE wired networking connectivity to Mac and Windows computers with USB 3.0 ports, exploiting the 5Gb/s SuperSpeed USB 3.0 interface to deliver full gigabit speed with suitably equipped computers. This Sonnet adapter is also backwards-compatible with USB 2.0.

The Presto Gigabit USB 3.0 adapter supports 1000/100/10BaseT auto negotiation and full/half duplex communication, enabling it to connect easily with most networks. It also supports jumbo packet transfers (compared to 1500-byte standard packets) to provide higher performance and reduced overhead when transferring large files.