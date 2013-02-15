Sonnet adds support for Mac Pro booting to Tempo SSD, SSD Pro

Sonnet Technologies has announced an upgrade to its Tempo SSD and Tempo SSD Pro 6Gb/s SATA PCI Express (PCIe 2.5in SSD cards to support booting in Mac Pro computers (early 2008 and newer).

With the update, users can boot from a Mac Pro even in a RAID 0 configuration with two solid-state drives (SSDs). Booting is also supported for Windows 7 and 8 computers as well as Server 2008 and 2012 (although not from a RAID drive).

With the Tempo SSD and Tempo SSD Pro, users can purchase one or two SSDs separately and then mount them on PCIe cards. The Tempo SSD Pro and Tempo SSD use widely available 2.5in SATA SSDs (sold separately), giving users flexibility in selecting the SSD capacity and performance that best suit their needs and budget.