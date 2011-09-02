Sonnet adapter expands Thunderbolt capabilities

Sonnet Technologies has announced the Echo ExpressCard /34 Thunderbolt adapter, which enables the use of many Sonnet ExpressCard/34 adapters with computers equipped with a Thunderbolt port, including the latest Apple iMac, Mac mini, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro models.

The new Echo ExpressCard/34 Thunderbolt Adapter supports most PCI Express-based Sonnet professional ExpressCard/34 adapters and specialty adapters from other manufacturers. Sonnet expects other manufacturers' ExpressCard/34 products to become compatible as their drivers are updated to be Thunderbolt technology-aware.

The Echo ExpressCard/34 Thunderbolt Adapter supports PCI Express 2.0 technology with 5Gb/s throughput in both directions. The Sonnet adapter connects directly to a computer or at the end of a Thunderbolt device chain with a Thunderbolt cable (available at the Apple Store).

The Echo ExpressCard/34 Thunderbolt Adapter (part number ECHO-E34) is compatible with all Apple computers running Mac OS X and equipped with Thunderbolt ports. It is expected to be available at the end of October.