Sommer Rolls Out Transit UHD Combo Cable

SANTA ROSA, CALIF.—Sommer Cable has officially introduced the Transit MC 3202 HD, a video/audio and camera control combo cable that meets requirements for 4K and 8K UHD transmission applications.

This UHD-SDI hybrid joins three UHD video, two digital audio (3-pin XLR) and a camera power supply line in a single compact cable that complements Sommer fiber-optic combo cables. This three-in-one cable is flexible and can be used for long-distance transmissions.

Customers can purchase the Transit MC 3202 HD in bulk, premade and ready for connection, or can request a 1-foot sample.