Solid State Logic debuts Live

Solid State Logic has introduced Live, the first SSL console for live sound production. Based on SSL's new Tempest processing platform, Live features 976 inputs and ouptus, and 192 full processing audio "paths" at 96kHz.

All processing is built into the console surface, and it has a collection of I/O connectivity built into the frame. A full range of Stagebox I/O connects to the console via MADI with the potential for larger systems to make use of SSL's Blacklight technology that carries up to 256 channels of bi-directional audio and control via a single fibre connection.

Live offers multiple tablet-style multi-gesture touch screens, studio-grade SuperAnalogue mic preamps, 24-bit/96kHz A/D D/A conversion, 64-bit internal processing, 96kHz operation throughout and a collection of 30 new Effects and audio analysis tools.