Solid State Logic Announces System T V2.3 Release

The release covers the entire range of System T consoles, including the S500, S500m, S300 and TCR.

OXFORD, U.K.—Solid State Logic has announced the release of V2.3 System T broadcast production platform with new features for the range of System T consoles, including S500, S500m, S300 and TCR.

Used for live broadcast applications, event space audio, recoding and post-production, the latest release includes DAW control, immersive audio, dynamic automation, patch manager CSV files, access control, event manager, scene automation and an on-board FX rack, the company said.

Solid State Logic also announced the Network I/O V4.0 update with support for SMPTE ST2110, ST 2059-2 and ST 2022-7 for all devices, providing AoIP and Dante technology simultaneously on the same chipset, allowing organizations to use IP networks for both infrastructure and console-based routing workflows without proprietary hardware TDM routers. It also adds TSL UMDv5 support, which provides operators with information about the source currently on each fader.

Signal path checking is simplified with an additional tone injected on the channel input, and a new per-path-talkback inject for channel and bus direct outputs enhances communications switching and conferencing, the company said.

System T’s Event Manager offers graphical and user-programmable macro functionality for GPIOs, console functions, MIDI, AFV Ember+, user keys, fader starts and scene triggers. The release of V2.3 adds path event control. Three controls per path offer up to 2,400 additional assignable switches, which can be controlled via touchscreen or hardware quick controls above the faders, the company said.

The V2.3 release also adds Dante Domain Manager (DDM) login directly to the console software. Support for Network I/O Dante HC SRC, SB 32.24 and SB 16.12 SRC has been added. The release also includes additions and updates for the onboard FX rack.

T-SOLSA provides System T control software for standalone computers or virtualize servers.

More information is available on the Solid State Logic website.