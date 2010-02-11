Softel adds new subtitling and captioning solutions

Softel will showcase a new subtitling and captioning solution at NAB that allows broadcasters to manage caption/subtitle binding in their file-based workflows.

Subtitles and captions can be ingested or bound at different times in the lifecycle of the content. With early binding, the preprepared file is matched to the content well ahead of transmission. With late binding, the subtitles and caption occur closer to airtime and is only possible thanks to faster-than-real time encoding techniques. Live binding is for either live content like sports and news, or for time-of-air binding of subtitle and caption data/files.

Reliably and efficiently binding subtitles and captions to the content at the correct time is an issue in complex modern workflows. The Swift TX subtitle and caption playout and management platform combines with Swift vTX caption and subtitle encoding software to provide a master subtitle and caption control center that integrates in the workflow to automate binding.

The combined solution includes ScheduleSmart, a complex algorithm-based system that manages the binding of ancillary data whether it’s early, late or live.