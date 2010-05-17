Snell unveils Kahuna 360

Snell has rolled out Kahuna 360, a production switcher platform that supports 16 simultaneous broadcast productions in a single mainframe. Engineered for demanding production requirements, Kahuna 360's feature set, powerful effects and DVE cater to the requirements of news, sports, outside broadcast, live entertainment and multi-screen presentations. It employs live assist and workflow tools to streamline operations, reduces the likelihood of error and enables the turnaround of content in seconds. Rapid recall options further enhance efficiency by allowing users to reconfigure entire studios and trucks for different productions almost instantly.

Snell's Format Fusion3 technology, built into Kahuna 360, supports any combination of SD, HD and 3G/1080p inputs and outputs, seamlessly converting them to and from the required standards. This capability eliminates the need for external conversion equipment, reduces initial capital outlay, removes system timing issues, and saves valuable engineering and setup time typically required for mobile production units and other regularly changing environments. nities.

Also integrated into Kahuna 360 is Snell's patent-pending Enhanced Progressive Processing (EPP), which provides high-quality video processing. In addition, the switcher is designed to handle 3-D content with ease. Supporting stereoscopic video on a single M/E, the switcher can calibrate 3-D images internally, including the ability to change depth of focus by adjusting left right convergence.