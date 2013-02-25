Snell to Showcase 4K UHDTV Support for Kahuna 360 Switcher at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Snell will showcase that its Kahuna 360 multi-format switcher now accepts 4K UHDTV feeds, mixes them with SD, HD and 1080p HD, then outputs either 4K UHDTV or 1080p signals at no additional cost. Also, Snell’s Kahuna Flare mid-range switcher now offers standard, single-link 1080p support alongside SD and HD formats at no extra cost.



Snell will also debut new features on its ICE Channel-in-a-Box master control system, including up to four channels of HD per unit depending on the channel configuration, as well as integrated 3D and 2D graphics, CG functionality with timeline editing control, and the ability to populate fields from Morpheus automation schedule events or external data sources.



Snell will also show its KudosPro MC500 motion-compensated frame rate converter and Sirius 800 Series Routers now with Frame Syncs on their Advanced Hybrid Processing input/output cards.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Snell will be at booth N1820.



