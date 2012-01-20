Snell to show Vega at BVE 2012
At next month’s BVE 2012, Snell will show Vega, its new routing platform that allows users to configure any signal port independently for fiber and/or coax (copper), easing a mixed connectivity environment. Its design also enables any port to be configured as either an input or output, providing a flexible asymmetric routing solution within a space-saving 2RU 96-port router.
Vega uses proprietary algorithms to monitor every sub-assembly continuously and offers a full range of options for maximum redundancy: dual crosspoints, dual controllers, dual power supplies and dual fans. All are hot pluggable or replaceable. Vega is a single solution for a huge range of standard and non-standard routing applications with 50 percent more inputs and outputs than a traditional 2RU router.
Additional products on show include:
• The Sirius 830 routing switcher, which offers a compact 15RU, 288 x 288 frame, with the ability to add an additional 140 independently controllable multiviewer outputs without compromising crosspoint redundancy;
• The Kahuna 360 production switcher, which offers up to six full mix effects (M/Es), seven keyers per M/E, 120 HD/SD inputs and 64 HD/SD outputs, and a clip-store with 40 minutes SD or eight minutes HD;
• ICE playout, which delivers the full range of functionality users require while reducing overall system cost for a fully capable playout solution; and
• The new IQ Modular 3G range of fiber-optic interfacing modules, which combine electrical-to-optical conversion with critical processing functions such as video synchronizing, audio embedding and audio de-embedding.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox