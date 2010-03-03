Snell to launch Morpheus 2 at NAB Show

Snell will launch Version 2 of its Morpheus automation product at the 2010 NAB Show. The new release includes an expansion of its feature set including ratification of the virtual machine environment, enhanced join-in-progress to help broadcasters manage overruns in live events, and a new media ball configuration tool, which assists in taking new channels on-air more quickly.

New Morpheus ICE Version 2 support for 720p further expands the capabilities of this channel-in-a-box solution, along with support for closed-captioning.

