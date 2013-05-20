Snell to highlight Kahuna Flare at BroadcastAsia2013

To be featured at BroadcastAsia2013, Snell's Kahuna Flare is the first midrange production switcher to offer standard single-link 1080p support alongside SD and HD formats at no extra cost — making it ideal for over-the-air broadcasts, IP, or Internet delivery platforms, and even large progressive-screen presentations.

With versions ranging from 2 M/E to 4 M/E, Kahuna Flare offers four keyers per M/E and two channels of 3D DVE, all in a single 6-RU frame. The system comes standard with 48 inputs and 24 outputs, with the option to upgrade to 60 inputs and 32 outputs. Snell's unique FormatFusion3 technology gives Kahuna Flare users exceptional versatility in working with multiple signal formats, enabling them to mix SD, HD, and 1080p inputs and outputs simultaneously to meet any distribution need.