Snell to highlight ICE v3.0 at BroadcastAsia

Among the products Snell will be showcasing at BroadcastAsia is ICE Channel-in-a-Box v3.0.



With a focus on incorporating more of the channel into the box, ICE now includes powerful integrated 3D graphics and CG functionality with timeline control and the ability to populate fields from Morpheus automation schedule events, as well as external data sources.



Changes in broadcasters' file-based workflows can introduce incompatibilities. This is why a new content validation feature in ICE analyzes source material as soon as it's available to prevent invalid formats or impaired content from reaching the on-air output. Integrated SAN storage brings high-performance shared storage to the platform and aids in optimizing system performance and overall broadcast workflows.