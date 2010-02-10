Snell to feature Morpheus ICE at CABSAT

Snell will feature its Morpheus ICE stand-alone automation and master control system at the CABSAT show, March 2-4, 2010, in Dubai. Based on the company's Morpheus automation technology, Morpheus ICE provides everything broadcasters need for single-channel playout and, by linking ICE units together, multichannel environment.

Morpheus ICE can be used to add channel backup, preview or regional opt-out management to existing systems. Morpheus ICE supports a wide range of SD and HD video file formats, removing the transcode bottleneck. It also features at least 1TB of internal RAID storage and connection to external network attached storage.