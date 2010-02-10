Snell to feature Morpheus ICE at CABSAT
Snell will feature its Morpheus ICE stand-alone automation and master control system at the CABSAT show, March 2-4, 2010, in Dubai. Based on the company's Morpheus automation technology, Morpheus ICE provides everything broadcasters need for single-channel playout and, by linking ICE units together, multichannel environment.
Morpheus ICE can be used to add channel backup, preview or regional opt-out management to existing systems. Morpheus ICE supports a wide range of SD and HD video file formats, removing the transcode bottleneck. It also features at least 1TB of internal RAID storage and connection to external network attached storage.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox