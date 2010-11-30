Snell - Morpheus System



Snell’s Morpheus automation and media management system was designed to address the challenges faced in implementing content-delivery workflows at broadcast facilities. Morpheus is fully scalable, and can be expanded from a single channel to a multichannel, multicustomer playout system.



Morpheus is based on format- and device-independent platforms, and provides a robust and resilient content distribution mechanism that is able to seamlessly integrate with new devices to meet the demands of future services and delivery platforms.



From its core database engine through to every automated device, Morpheus features resilience and sufficient redundancy to ensure that the right content and its metadata will be in the right place at the right time.



