Snell doubles capacity of Vega routing platform

At the 2012 NAB Show, Snell unveiled a 4RU version of its Vega routing platform. Vega allows users to configure any signal port independently for fiber or coax (copper) connectivity, and it enables any port to be configured as either an input or output. It offers a flexible asymmetric routing solution, now within a 192-port design.

The fully asymmetric I/O port designation of the Vega routing platform enables users to configure the router with just one input and 191 outputs, 191 inputs and one output, or any combination in between. The system leverages proprietary algorithms to monitor every subassembly continuously. To ensure maximum redundancy, it offers a full range of options — dual crosspoints, dual controllers, dual power supplies and dual fans — all of which are hot-pluggable or replaceable.

The density of the Vega platform is designed to allow operators to pack dozens more signal ports into 4RU than could fit into a conventional routing system. Each pair of ports consists of a receptacle cage that accepts a small plug-in module supporting either fiber (LC-type small form-factor pluggable, or SFP) or copper coaxial (HD BNC and/or DIN 1.0/2.3) connectivity. Because Vega's ports can be configured simply and quickly, broadcasters and media companies can choose the appropriate connection medium on the fly. Convenient support for fiber connectivity without the need for external converters makes it easy and affordable to maintain high data rates over long-distance links.