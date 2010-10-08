Snell at HD World

At HD World conference (Booth #1025), Snell will feature a broad array of solutions that enable the creation and management of HD content and help distribute it to a variety of platforms.

For playout applications, Snell will showcase its new range of turnkey solutions based on Morpheus Integrated Content Engine (ICE), the company’s “station-in-a-box” delivery platform. The new solutions are targeted to smaller, regional stations as well as larger broadcasters that need a cost-effective, more efficient path to HD broadcasting. Powered by Morpheus automation, the ICE solutions give broadcasters everything they need to ingest, manage and play out live feeds, supporting SD and HD content in both single- and multichannel operations. Morpheus ICE brings together a video server, graphics, switchers, channel branding, captioning and subtitling in a convenient 3RU package, all managed by Snell’s Morpheus automation platform.

For live production, the company will feature its Kahuna video production switcher, offering the choice of integrated external device with its new Galaxy option, or newsroom automation with Mosart. Kahuna also offers a unique approach to stereoscopic 3-D productions. Where other companies have simply supported 3-D by tying two mixer buses together to support stereo video (an expensive use of switcher resources), Kahuna can support full-resolution stereo video on a single M/E channel.

Centra is the new control and monitoring platform, which brings integrated, enterprise-level control and monitoring to complex media operations. In addition to complete integration of all Snell products, it provides one of the industry's most comprehensive third-party driver libraries and uses open protocols such as SNMP.

Also on display at HD World is the recently launched MV-Series multiviewer software, now with enhanced audio monitoring capabilities. The MV-Series offers solutions for combining and displaying multiple images (or “tiles”) on a single or dual video display device. The system accepts up to 64 video inputs, in a range of analog and digital formats including 1080p, which are complemented by powerful audio metering and monitoring of up to 16 channels per tile. The new audio monitoring enhancements include an additional frame that enables discrete AS, analog, or MADI audio signals to be monitored onscreen alongside the video tiles.