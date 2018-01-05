SmallHD, Teradek Collaborate on 703 Bolt Wireless Monitor

CARY, N.C.—SmallHD and Teradek recently put their heads together and came up with the 703 Bolt Wireless Director’s Monitor. This wireless, full-HD monitor allows users to view live takes, previews and playbacks with full stereo audio headphone output from anywhere on set.

The 703 Bolt features a 3,000nit, daylight viewable 7-inch 1920x1080 display, with a built-in Teradek Bolt receiver. The monitor is compatible with Teradek Bolt 500, 1000 and 3000 transmitters. It is capable of receiving and display video up to 300 feet away from the transmitter and can run for more than four hours on a single 90 W-hour battery.

The new monitor is built with a milled aluminum frame and a Gorilla Glass screen. It measures 8.4x4.8x1.21-inches (not including antennas) and weighs 4.35 pounds, including the 90 W battery and handles, which are included.

In addition, the 703 Bolt features SmallHD’s OS3 operating system, which allows the monitor to display two input sources simultaneously for A/B cam monitoring. There is also OS3’s image gallery, which provides quick access and organizes screen captures and other images on an SD card with a thumbnail preview of each image file. The monitor can also handle two SDI inputs simultaneously or a SDI input and SDI output.

SmallHD is offering the 703 Bolt at a starting price of $3,499. A director’s kit, featuring handles, a neck strap, battery bracket and both matte and transparent screen protectors is available for $3,699.