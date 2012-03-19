Small Tree to launch ST10G-28Cat6 at 2012 NAB Show

At the 2012 NAB Show, Small Tree will launch its ST10G-28Cat6, a 24-port 10GigE switch offering video editors the ability to support 10Gb networks without needing expensive optics and cabling.

Optimized for video editing and providing “no compromise” performance, the ST10G-28Cat6 is an advanced system featuring Layer 2 switching, IP v4/v6 routing, QoS support and management capabilities. The system is built for superior flexibility, enabling RJ45 copper connectivity to 10GigE or 1GigE networks in addition to providing four ports 10GigE or 1GigE enabling support of multi-mode or single-mode fiber media connectivity via SFP+ or SFP connectors.

With this new switch, video editors can edit Pro Res 4444, uncompressed and 2k over affordable, ubiquitous Ethernet.