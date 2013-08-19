Small Tree Introduces TitaniumZ Line of Storage Systems

OAKDALE, MINN. — Small Tree introduced TitaniumZ, an all-in-one real-time Ethernet-based shared storage solution designed and optimized for the demanding needs of professional video editors requiring shared access to media files. Small Tree said TitaniumZ is designed and tested to provide maximum performance for real-time video editing workflows, and can support up to 24 video editing workstations without needing an Ethernet switch.



Offered in three scalable models, Small Tree’s latest shared storage product can be configured with up to 20 10GbE ports or 24 GbE ports with storage capacities (raw) from 10 TB to 1 PB. TitaniumZ can be upgraded on site through advanced ZFS technology, which enables servers to seamlessly integrate newly added storage while keeping existing files intact.



TitaniumZ systems include simplified setup and management, RAID protection for multimedia editing and Small Tree tech support. All three TitaniumZ systems offer flexibility with the capability to work across multiple protocols (AFP, SMB, NFS and iSCSI) and platforms, including Adobe Creative Suite, Avid Media Composer, Avid Pro Tools, Apple Final Cut Pro 7, Apple Final Cut Pro X and Autodesk Smoke.



Additionally, each TitaniumZ system includes Mint project sharing software from Flavoursys —customers can purchase a four- or eight-seat license—which offers project and media sharing for Avid Media Composer. The system is available in a variety of drive configurations, from five to 144 supporting 16 to 144 concurrent ProRes 422 streams, with multiple network scalability options.