Slomo.tv to Debut ‘World’s Smallest’ Fully Functional Video Replay Unit at IBC2018

AMSTERDAM—Slomo.TV, a Torrance, Calif.-based provider of cost-effective high performance video record and instant replay systems, will debut what it says is “the world’s smallest video replay server” at the 2018 IBC Show at the RAI Amsterdam, Sept. 14-18. The “Ripley” video replay server is configured within the form factor of the replay controller, according to the company.

“Ripley is another significant step that Slomo.tv is taking in making our solutions affordable and desirable for the broadest range of sports production,” said Michael Gilman, CEO of Slomo.tv. “This controller/server combo builds on the success of our Simple R and Jr. products: but in this case, our design engineers have succeeded in creating a fully functional server inside a 4.5 kg controller. This opens up a whole new world of opportunities for anybody who wants a broadcast quality slow motion instant replay server for sports and video-judging applications.”

Ripley is configured with eight separate bidirectional HD/SD SDI-interfaces supporting HD/SD channels in a 442 configuration (4 record, 4 search and 2 replay channels). Despite its ultra-compact form factor, Ripley supports 2x-3x SuperMotion cameras.

Also, Ripley can be used as a four-camera sports video judging unit. It has two graphics ports for the main interface and multi-viewer monitors. If the operator has only one monitor available, he can easily switch between these modes using the unit’s MultiSkin function. For easy integration within wider workflows, Ripley comes fitted with LTC input, an RS232/422 port as well as two In and two Out GPO interfaces.

Another unique feature of Ripley is four SDHC memory card slots for video import and export. Four-channel recording is achieved with H.264 or AVC-Intra 50Mbit codecs. Within the server, the recorded material can be exported for NLE editing by most popular codecs including ProRes, AVID DNxHD, XDCAM 50, DVCProHD, AVC-Intro.

As standard, the server has a 1GbE networking interface for file exchange between other systems. This combo server also includes two free options – a transfer (networking) option for exchanging clips and playlists within Slomo.tv servers and a telestrator (Game Analyzer), which allows drawing on the video being played.

According to Slomo.tv, Ripley has been developed as a replay server for fly-away installations and that its robustness alongside with distinctive intuitive user interface makes it an ideal redundancy unit.

Slomo.TV will be in Stand 8.B40. For more information, visit the show website.