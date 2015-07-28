SkyCam to Unveil Wildcat Aerial Camera at MLS All-Star Game

DENVER – SkyCam will help to bring new perspectives to soccer broadcasts during the 2015 AT&T MLS All-Star Game as the aerial camera system provider will unveil its new Wildcat system. SkyCam’s camera systems center around computer-controlled cable suspension platforms for three dimensional movement. The new Wildcast camera system features four-axis stabilization, an open architecture for different payload options, and can move at speeds more than 25 miles per hour.

Fox Sports 1 is broadcasting the MLS All-Star game on Wednesday, July 29 at 9 p.m. ET from Dick Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo. On Tuesday, July 28, SkyCam will have a special showcase of the Wildcat system for other broadcasters.

The Wildcat system will be featured at a number of sporting events for the rest of the year; NFL games, including Super Bowl 50, the NHL Winter Classic, and college football games on ESPN, NBC, CBS and Fox.

SkyCam is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.