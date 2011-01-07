SKB debuts waterproof cases for handheld recorders

A specialist in injection-molded road cases, SKB has made available the new 3i line of custom hard-shell cases for digital recorders. The cases include custom-cut foam interiors for Zoom H4N, Zoom H2, Zoom Q3 (and HD), Edirol and Sony PCM handheld recorders. All will be on display in Booth 4210 at the upcoming NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA, Jan. 13-16.

Each recorder is housed in a 3i-0907-4B injection-molded, watertight case constructed of ultra-high-strength polypropylene copolymer resin. The case shells are designed and manufactured to U.S. military specification standards (MIL-STD) for tactical applications. The molded unibody is a waterproof, airtight and submersible design resistant to corrosion and impact damage. The case includes two SKB trigger latches, snap-down rubber over-molded cushion grip handles and an automatic ambient pressure equalization valve (MIL-STD-648C). The interior is cut from ELE foam and includes pockets for the recorder, power supply, windscreens, memory cards and other accessories.