Singapore's MediaCorp harmonizes production with NETIA's Radio-Assist 8

NETIA, a leading manufacturer of media asset management and radio automation software, has announced that Singapore's largest broadcaster, MediaCorp, has installed NETIA's Radio-Assist 8 at the heart of its radio production system. MediaCorp runs 13 free-to-air radio channels, broadcasting in 10 languages to Singapore's cosmopolitan audiences.

Installed and integrated in collaboration with BCI, NETIA's principal dealer in Southeast Asia, MediaCorp's Radio-Assist system automates the radio production chain from ingest to delivery, and equips the broadcaster's newsroom with the tools to record, schedule, and edit, with simultaneous access for up to 50 journalists.

Radio-Assist 8, tightly integrated via a MOS Protocol to MediaCorp's ENPS newsroom system, provides added value by making content intuitively accessible to all of the broadcaster's production staff. Radio-Assist modules for browsing, multitrack editing, and audio playback can be opened from within the ENPS interface, and any changes made in the ENPS rundown are automatically duplicated in the Radio-Assist broadcasting tool Air-DDO, even if the program is already on the air. Offering a further productivity benefit, the Radio-Assist 8 user interface supports all languages spoken by MediaCorp's multilingual staff.

NETIA's Radio-Assist family of digital audio software programs covers each part of the production and broadcast workflow, allowing users to record, edit, or prepare a playlist. In addition to new browse and publishing tools for full multimedia functionality, the software features tools for acquisition, sound-file editing, commercial and music production, newsroom systems, scheduling, multicasting, and administration.