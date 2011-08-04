Sinclair chooses OverDrive APC for three facilities

Sinclair Broadcast Group has purchased Ross Video’s OverDrive Automated Production Control for three facilities.



The broadcast group will launch automated productions in Texas, Maine and Tennessee during the summer of 2011. The adoption of OverDrive Automated Production Control came after a full review by Sinclair of available technologies.



According to Mark Nadeau, director of TV production, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Overdrive offers the broadcaster a flexible user-friendly template building process and a well thought out touch-screen user interface. Additionally, the Ross Vision switcher offers an open architecture that will allow Sinclair to interface with the peripheral tools it chooses.

Nadeau added Sinclair is confident it’s given its directors a system that compromises nothing as the station group transitions to automated news production.