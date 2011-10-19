Signiant to demonstrate Media Exchange solution at Akamai Edge 2011

Signiant will demonstrate its Media Exchange (MX) solution at the Akamai Edge 2011 customer conference, taking place Oct. 10-14 in Boston. Signiant MX is a Web browser-based application that enables media organizations to securely send and receive high-value content across wide area networks.

Signiant MX uses the IP-based Signiant Acceleration Protocol to maximize network efficiency, and all MX content exchanges are protected by the Secure Socket Layer (SSL) version 3 cryptographic protocol.