Signiant More Than Doubles Cloud Customers in 2013

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Signiant disclosed key growth metrics for 2013. Executives report a 65 percent increase in customer count and a 46 percent increase in worldwide employment, attributable to rapid adoption of Signiant’s hybrid SaaS platform.



New customers include Al Jazeera, Intronis, a provider of cloud backup solutions for the IT channel; Nielsen Media Research, Nokia, Smoke & Mirrors and WCP Media Services, an entertainment software and services company.



Signiant says its solutions help move large media files—from pre-production content and mobile news to finished-format movies, trailers and TV episodics—between users, applications and systems with proven ease and security. Signiant said its hybrid SaaS solution Media Shuttle alone was used to move nearly 500 TB of data in its first year on the market.



Signiant increased the size of its workforce by 46 percent in 2013, with the Boston area headquarters growing by 140 percent. The company said it made major investments in its management team in 2013 by hiring Adam Feinzig as chief financial officer and Greg Hoskin as new managing director for the EMEA and APAC regions, and promoting Katie Staveley to vice president of marketing.



On the engineering side, Signiant continued to invest heavily in its product suite in 2013. The company introduced CloudSpeX, a new software application that helps broadcasters and production professionals save substantial time and resources by easily validating media file delivery formats prior to transfer. Signiant also added file-sharing capabilities to its Media Shuttle file transfer solution, allowing multiple users to easily upload and download content from a shared file system and providing a drop-in replacement for FTP systems. Additional products and further enhancements to the Signiant Cloud platform are due to be announced later this year.

