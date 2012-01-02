Sierra Video rolls out Aspen 3232

Sierra Video has released the Aspen 3232, a multi-rate router compatible with 3G, HD-SDI and SDI signals from 19Mb/s to 2.97Gb/s (3G). The router is 2.5in deep and takes up just 2RU in a standard equipment rack. It’s designed to be energy-efficient, requiring less than 32W of power.

The unit can drive 3G signals over 500ft (155m using Belden 1694A cable). It can handle all SMPTE serial digital video signal formats on every input, including SMPTE 424M, SMPTE 259M, SMPTE 344M and DVB-ASI up to 540Mb/s and HD-SDI video signals conforming to SMPTE 292M (1.485GB/s single link).

The Aspen 3232’s embedded controller can be accessed via the TCP-IP or RS-232/422 serial interface, making it easy to integrate into any automation or control system. The built-in Web server offers convenient control and setup functions and works with any OS, browser and most handheld devices.