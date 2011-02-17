Sierra Video adds MADI converter, routing switcher to lineup

Sierra Video has released the MADI-xx, a 128 x 128-channel MADI routing switcher with integral multichannel audio metering and signal fault alarms. The unit offers MADI connectivity and routing, signal conversion, industry-standard metering and alarm functionality in a 1RU frame.

The MADI-xx enables users to monitor and interact with each audio signal within two 64-channel MADI feeds. It can interface with MADI signals fed by coaxial or fiber-optic cables and enables conversion of channels from MADI to analog and/or digital signals. It’s designed for broadcasting, mobile production, live sound and theaters, where MADI signals are increasingly employed.

With the 128 x 128 routing functionality, any input on the MADI-xx can be switched to any output, regardless of location in the cable feed. Optional external 32-channel audio I/O interface cards allow the matrix to be expanded up to 128 x 192, 192 x 128 or 160 x 160. Sources can be named with up to 16 alphanumeric characters. The unit can be configured using an on-screen menu, and a keyboard port is available for assigning custom labels.