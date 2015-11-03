Shure Updates QLX-D and Apps at AES 2015

NILES, ILL.—Microphone and audio electronic manufacturer Shure was on hand at the recent AES 2015 convention in New York to unveil some of its latest developments. Among them was the unveiling of two new app updates as well as an update of the QLX-D digital wireless system.

QLX-D

Shure will now offer the QLX-D system in the 900 MHz ISM frequency band. The QLX-D 900 MHz is designed to be used where UHF TV band spectrum is limited or congested. Able to deliver wireless performance with 24-bit digital audio, this update provides components and accessories that optimize use in regional variations of the 902-928 MHz spectrum. It also can support up to 12 compatible channels per frequency band.

In addition, Shure also introduced the UA874XA active directional antenna and the UA834XA in-line antenna amplifier, which are also able to operate in the 900 MHz band.

The company also announced an update to the ShurePlus Channels mobile app to include UHF-R compatibility. The app provides real-time, precision monitoring of select Shure wireless system parameters from any iOS device. The ShurePlus Channels app is now compatible with the Axient wireless management network, ULX-D digital wireless, QLX-D digital wireless system, PSM1000 personal monitor system and the UHF-R wireless system.

The ShurePlus Motiv mobile recording app also had a new update that was displayed at AES. Version 1.1 of the app is designed for use with the company’s Motiv digital condenser microphones and offers new features, including five-band EQ and gain adjustment controls for the MV51 digital large-diaphragm condenser microphone, the MV5 digital condenser microphone, and the MVi digital audio interface.

Shure also showcased its new KSE 1500 electrostatic earphone system and SHA900 portable listening amplifier.