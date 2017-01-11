Shure Microflex and QSC’s Q-SYS Boost Integration

COSTA MESA, CALIF.—A team effort from QSC and Shure has expanded the integration of Shure Microflex Advanced and Microflex wireless microphones with the Q-SYS platform. As a result, Shure has released new plug-ins for the MXA910 ceiling array mic and Microflex wireless mic system, while QSC has updated the Q-SYS Designer software to version 5.3 with a number of connectivity options, including audio integration via Dante, analog audio and AES67.

Shure Microflex

Co-developed by QSC and Shure, the MXA910 plug-in allow for different audio control, preset recall and monitoring functions on the MXA910 from the Q-SYS platform using Q-SYS peripherals and touch screen controllers. With the MXA910 decoupled from Q-SYS’ audio integration method, integrators can use the plug-in for control while being able to choose between different audio transport methods. If using the AES67 method, all Q-SYS Core processors in the platform can be integrated with the MXA910 without additional hardware. QSC and Shure also collaborated on a setup guide with step-by-step instructions on how to integrate the MXA910 with Q-SYS.

Additionally, the Q-SYS enables QSC and Shure developers to expand the library of control plug-ins to other Shure products and allows integrators to incorporate them into future designs with a software update.

The Shure MXA Control plug-in and setup guide will be available with the release of the Q-SYS Designer software v5.3 this January.